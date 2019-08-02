UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Injured In Small 'explosions' As Bangkok Hosts Summit: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:40 AM

Two injured in small 'explosions' as Bangkok hosts summit: police

Bangkok, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Two people were injured Friday as at least two small explosions hit Bangkok, police said, as the politically febrile country hosts a regional summit attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Two women sustained injuries," in one explosion just outside the city centre, the Erawan Emergency Centre responders told AFP.

A second explosion shattered glass near a famous downtown skyscraper, emergency police added, declining to confirm what caused the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Bangkok Women Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Japan imports 28.8m barrels of crude oil from UAE ..

9 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in pro ..

9 hours ago

Ton-up Smith turns tide for Australia in Ashes ope ..

9 hours ago

US stocks tumble as Trump announces new tariffs on ..

10 hours ago

Smith ton takes Australia to 284 all out in first ..

10 hours ago

Under Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s grant, final batch ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.