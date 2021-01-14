Two Italian ministers quit, spark govt crisis

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government was plunged into crisis Wednesday after two ministers from a small but pivotal party quit the ruling coalition, putting it on the brink of collapse.

Former premier Matteo Renzi announced the departure of the ministers from his Italia Viva party, in a long-threatened move that now risks Conte's majority in parliament.