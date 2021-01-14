UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Italian Ministers Quit, Spark Govt Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

Two Italian ministers quit, spark govt crisis

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government was plunged into crisis Wednesday after two ministers from a small but pivotal party quit the ruling coalition, putting it on the brink of collapse.

Former premier Matteo Renzi announced the departure of the ministers from his Italia Viva party, in a long-threatened move that now risks Conte's majority in parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

8 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

9 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.