Two Killed As Clashes Erupt At Guinea Protest Funeral March

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Two killed as clashes erupt at Guinea protest funeral march

Conakry, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Two youths were shot dead and several other people were wounded in clashes between Guinean police and protesters at a funeral march for those killed in recent anti-government demonstrations, the authorities and the family of one of the victims said.

Violence erupted as hundreds marched in the capital Conakry carrying coffins of people killed in unrest since mid-October that has shaken the poor West African country.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets over suspicions that President Alpha Conde is seeking to prolong his rule.

According to an opposition toll, around 15 protesters have been killed during the weeks of bloody clashes with security forces, with dozens injured. The government has said one police officer was killed, but have not given an updated number of casualties.

At Monday's march, hundreds of people including relatives and opposition figures marched on foot or by motorbike through the Bambeto neighbourhood, bearing aloft the coffins of 11 of those killed since October 24 draped in the national flag.

The marchers chanted "Justice for the dead" and "Alpha, killer" as they made their way from the hospital where victims' remains had been held and a mosque where pre-burial prayers were planned.

Clashes broke out on the route, with youths hurling stones at riot police who responded with tear gas. Witnesses said they also fired live rounds into the crowd.

Abdourahim Diallo, 17, was shot in the stomach at "point-blank" range when he went to attend the funeral of a friend who was killed two weeks ago, his sister Diariana told AFP. She said he died of his injuries in hospital.

The security ministry subsequently said that a second youth had died.

