UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed At Johannesburg Airport After Facemask Thefts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Two killed at Johannesburg airport after facemask thefts

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Two people were killed at Johannesburg airport Saturday during a shootout between police and thieves who stole facemasks and cellphones, police said.

South Africa has the highest number of coronavirus cases on the continent with nearly 5,000 deaths and 350,000 infections. It also has one of the highest crime rates in the world.

"A group of suspects entered the cargo section at the O.

R. Tambo Airport and held the staff at gunpoint at one of the warehouses," police said.

"A high speed chase and shootout resulted" in which two suspects were shot dead and seven others were arrested.

"A civilian in the vicinity sustained a gunshot wound apparently by a stray bullet. The police upon searching the suspects' truck recovered the stolen personal protective equipment (masks) as well as three crates containing cellphones." police said.

Related Topics

Africa Dead World Police Johannesburg Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

2 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

2 hours ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

3 hours ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.