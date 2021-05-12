UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed By Rocket Attacks From Gaza: Israeli Police

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

Two killed by rocket attacks from Gaza: Israeli police

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :A man and a girl were killed Wednesday in the Israeli town of Lod after the car they were in was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Israeli police said.

The girl, whose age was not given, was killed immediately, and the man in his forties was declared dead at the hospital, said the police.

They did not specify whether the two were related. The new deaths take the number of people killed in Israel by rocket strikes from Gaza since Monday to five.

Related Topics

Dead Police Israel Gaza Car Man From

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

8 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

9 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

10 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

7 hours ago

All out efforts being made to reduce crime in capi ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.