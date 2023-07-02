Open Menu

Two Killed, Dozens Wounded In Baltimore Mass Shooting: Police

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Two killed, dozens wounded in Baltimore mass shooting: police

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday in the US city of Baltimore, police said.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting just after 12:30 am Sunday (04:30 GMT) at a street party in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood in Maryland state, Acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley said during a press conference.

"Upon officers' arrival we located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," Worley said.

One 18-year-old woman was found deceased at the scene, with a 20-year-old male victim also confirmed to have been killed, a police statement said.

The wounded victims were being treated at area hospitals, he added, with three of them in critical condition.

Worley said authorities were working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.

"This is an extensive crime scene, our detectives are going to be here quite a while," he said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, speaking to reporters at the crime scene, condemned the shooting.

"This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen," he said.

Related Topics

Police Brandon Male Baltimore Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

23 minutes ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

16 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

18 hours ago
Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

23 hours ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

23 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

1 day ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

1 day ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous