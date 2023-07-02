Two killed, dozens wounded in Baltimore mass shooting: police

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least two people were killed and 28 wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday in the US city of Baltimore, police said.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting just after 12:30 am Sunday (04:30 GMT) at a street party in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood in Maryland state, Acting Police Commissioner Rich Worley said during a press conference.

"Upon officers' arrival we located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," Worley said.

One 18-year-old woman was found deceased at the scene, with a 20-year-old male victim also confirmed to have been killed, a police statement said.

The wounded victims were being treated at area hospitals, he added, with three of them in critical condition.

Worley said authorities were working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the shooting.

"This is an extensive crime scene, our detectives are going to be here quite a while," he said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, speaking to reporters at the crime scene, condemned the shooting.

"This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen," he said.