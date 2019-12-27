UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Air Strike On Shopping Area In Libya

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Two killed in air strike on shopping area in Libya

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :An air strike Thursday on a shopping area during rush hour near Libya's capital killed at least two civilians and wounded 20 others, a local official said.

The air strike on the town of Zawiya, 45 kilometres (30 miles) west of Tripoli, hit a pharmacy, a bakery and cars parked on the street, the mayor of the town, Jamal Baher, told AFP.

"Two people were killed and 20 others were wounded," he said.

The air strike took place as the area was busy with shoppers ahead of the weekend, which starts Friday in the North African country.

It comes amid fighting between the Tripoli-based, UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and rival forces answering to strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is based in the country's east.

Tensions have further spiked in recent weeks as Turkey said it could deploy troops in Libya to support the GNA.

Earlier on Thursday, GNA Interior Minister, Fathi Bashaga, said his government may officially seek Turkish military support to counter an offensive on Tripoli launched by Haftar in April.

