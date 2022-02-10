UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Attack On Colombian Military Base

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Two killed in attack on Colombian military base

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Two people including a soldier were killed Wednesday in Colombia when a rebel's motorized scooter exploded near the entrance to a military base in the city of Granada, authorities said.

"There was an attack on the military facilities of Battalion 21" in the south-central region of Meta, local government official Hernan Gomez, told reporters.

"Unfortunately, one soldier and one civilian lost their lives," he added, noting that five additional soldiers were injured.

There was no confirmation by authorities that the perpetrator had been killed during the attack.

According to General Antonio Beltran, a motorized scooter tried to enter the military base before exploding, and the soldier who died had blocked the vehicle from advancing farther into the compound.

Beltran said the driver was a member of a dissident group that did not sign on to the 2016 peace agreement between the national government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a deal that led to the disarmament of about 7,000 rebels.

About 2,500 fighters, without unified leadership, have rejected the peace agreement.

Granada authorities have declared a curfew until Thursday morning.

"We are not going to allow the Meta to be a war zone again," said Gomez.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Driver Vehicle Died Granada Colombia 2016 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th February 2022

21 minutes ago
 UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

9 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

9 hours ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

9 hours ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>