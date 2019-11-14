UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In DR Congo's Virunga National Park

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Two killed in DR Congo's Virunga national park

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Gunmen killed a guard and a driver's help while they were crossing Virunga, Africa's oldest national park in DR Congo's restive east, park authorities said Thursday.

They ambushed a convoy overnight in the park in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Nord Kivu province, which is infested by rebel groups and militias, the Virunga National Park said in a statement.

The deaths followed a "nocturnal attack carried out by armed men on a civilian convoy carrying supplies that the guards were accompanying," it said.

"A second guard was wounded but his life is not in danger," it said.

Virunga, which is spread over 7,800 square kilometres (3,000 square miles) over the borders of DRC, Rwanda and Uganda, is home to a world-famous population of mountain gorillas but has been hit by rising instability and violence.

A total of 176 park guards have been killed so far, according to a Virunga toll in March.

The park was closed for nine months following the killing of nine people including a ranger, but was reopened in February after a security review.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Driver Nord Rwanda Congo Uganda February March

Recent Stories

Al Hudayriat Island to host Abu Dhabi Dash Festiva ..

56 minutes ago

UAE endeavours to foster peaceful coexistence and ..

1 hour ago

Combined GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa projected to re ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 32nd Arab Transport Ministers ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt issue joint statement on fraternal ties ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Italian Interior Ministe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.