Two Killed In Guinea Clashes After Call For Anti-junta Demo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Two killed in Guinea clashes after call for anti-junta demo

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Two teenagers were shot dead by security forces in Guinea's capital on Wednesday, an opposition alliance said, after it called for protests against the ruling junta.

The National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), which called for protests, accused junta leader Mamady Doumbouya's forces of killing the pair -- aged 17 and 19 -- as their convoy drove through Conakry.

A police spokesman denied knowledge of one of the incidents.

Ibrahima Balde was killed by a projectile fired by a member of the security forces in Wanidara, a suburb of Conakry that has been the scene of clashes, his father Mohamed Cherif told AFP.

A relative of the young man, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he was hit by a soldier's bullet as the junta leader's motorcade passed through the neighbourhood.

Oumar Barry, a 17-year-old secondary school student, died later in nearby Koloma district. "They shot him in the stomach in Koloma, it was 6:50 pm (1850 GMT)," said his neighbour, Pathe Diallo.

Demonstrators in a flashpoint suburb of Conakry had hurled stones at police and security forces who retaliated with teargas, an AFP reporter saw.

Police were heavily deployed around the city, and in many districts, markets and shops were closed in the morning as traders feared violence.

The FNDC is a coalition of political parties, trade unions and civil society organisations.

The impoverished, mineral-rich state has been ruled by the military since a coup last September that ousted President Alpha Conde, in power since 2010.

In May, the junta banned all protests and on August 6 decreed the dissolution of the FNDC.

The alliance staged rallies on July 28 and 29 in which five people were killed and called for peaceful demonstrations for August 17.

The FNDC spearheaded protests against Conde while he was in power, fiercely opposing his bid for a third term that it said was unconstitutional. The demonstrations were often brutally repressed.

After the coup, the group turned its focus on the junta, progressively amplifying its concern over human rights and the pace of return to civilian rule.

Doumbouya has pledged to hand over power to elected civilians within three years -- a timeline that fellow West African states want accelerated.

