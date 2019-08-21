Two killed in gun battle in Indian Kashmir: police

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Two people including a police officer were killed in a gun battle between mujahideen and security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir, police said Wednesday.

The clash in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was the first to be reported by the authorities since New Delhi revoked the autonomy of the part of Kashmir that it controls and imposed a curfew earlier this month.