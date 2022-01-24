Two killed in Haiti quake

(@FahadShabbir)

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Two men were killed in a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that shook southwestern Haiti early Monday, officials told AFP, with the tremor followed by several aftershocks.

In Anse-a-Veau, a small coastal town 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of the capital Port-au-Prince, a man died when a wall collapsed.

In Fond-des-Negres, 20 kilometers further south, the second death was caused by a landslide.

The ages of the victims were not made public by the Haitian civil protection department.

Recorded at 8:16 am local time (1316 GMT), the earthquake was felt in the capital and was followed by a dozen tremors, including an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.1 less than an hour later.