Two Killed In Hawaii's Pearl Harbor Base Shooting: Official
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:10 AM
Los Angeles, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday before committing suicide, an official said.
The two people killed were Department of Defense civilian employees, while a third civilian was wounded but "in stable condition at (an) area hospital," the official told AFP.