Two Killed In Ivory Coast Vote Violence: Sources
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:30 PM
Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed Saturday in ethnic clashes in Ivory Coast following President Alassane Ouattara's controversial announcement he would run for a third term, a hospital source and local residents said Sunday.
"One person evacuated to the regional hospital succumbed to their injuries and died this morning," said a hospital source in Divo, a cocoa growing hub in the south of the country where pro-opposition youths clashed with supporters of the ruling party.
Several local people also said they had seen the body of a teenager killed in a fire in a local bar.