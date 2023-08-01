Open Menu

Two Killed In Senegal Protests After Detention Of Opposition Figure Sonko

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Two killed in Senegal protests after detention of opposition figure Sonko

Dakar, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Two people were killed Monday during protests in southern Senegal after the indictment and detention of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, a presidential candidate for the 2024 election, the interior ministry said.

Sonko, President Macky Sall's fiercest critic, on Monday was charged with fomenting insurrection and his party dissolved, prompting clashes between protesters and police.

The leading opposition figure has faced a string of legal woes, which he claims have been designed to keep him out of politics and jeopardize his participation in the February 2024 presidential election.

The interior ministry said protests erupted Monday afternoon in the southern city of Ziguinchor where "two lifeless male bodies" were discovered. The ministry press release sent to AFP did got give further details of the circumstances of the deaths in the city where Sonko is mayor.

Less than two hours after Sonko's indictment, the interior minister announced that his PASTEF party would be dissolved for having "frequently" called for insurrection, leading to destruction and the loss of life.

