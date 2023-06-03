UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Shelling Of Russian Region On Ukraine Border

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Two killed in shelling of Russian region on Ukraine border

Moscow, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Ukrainian shelling killed two people on Saturday in Russia's Belgorod, a border region that has been hit by repeated attacks this week, the local governor said.

Belgorod border villages have been hit by unprecedented shelling, and the latest deaths bring the overall toll to seven this week.

"Since this morning, the district of Shebekino has been under shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," said Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He said an "elderly woman" was killed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and another woman died from her wounds in the village of Bezlyudovka.

Two other people were wounded in the shelling.

The Shebekino area has been the hardest hit by the shelling, and residents from the area have been pouring in to displacement centres in the regional capital of Belgorod.

The Russian army on Thursday said it had used its air force and artillery to repel an attempt from the Ukrainian army to invade Belgorod.

