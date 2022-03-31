UrduPoint.com

Two Killed In Shooting At McDonald's In Dutch City

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Two killed in shooting at McDonald's in Dutch city

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a McDonald's restaurant in the northern Dutch city of Zwolle, police and local media said on Wednesday.

"Two people were killed in a shooting incident," Dutch police tweeted, with local broadcaster RTL Oost saying the incident happened around 6pm in a McDonald's.

Witnesses told RTL Oost the men were having a meal when a gunman walked into the restaurant and fired shots at them in an apparent "targeted" attack.

"There was massive panic among the patrons who all tried to flee outside," the broadcaster said.

The assailant then fled.

Police and ambulances rushed to the scene where rescue workers tried to resuscitate one of the wounded victims, who later died.

Police said they were looking for witnesses and the search for the gunman continued.

Video images from the scene showed the area cordoned off with police tape while a helicopter circled overhead.

