Two killed in shooting in Germany: police

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting in a west German town, with police saying the circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear.

A large police deployment was under way at the scene in Espelkamp, a town in Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.

The victims were a man and a woman, a police spokesman told AFP.

Local media reported that the shooter was still on the run, but the police spokesman said he could not confirm the information.

Germany was hit by a shopping centre shooting rampage in Munich in 2016 when attacker David Ali Sonboly shot dead nine people.

At least 35 people were also wounded during the attack, which began at a McDonald's franchise and ended with the gunman turning his 9mm Glock pistol on himself.