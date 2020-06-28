UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Wal-Mart Shooting: US Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

Two killed in Wal-Mart shooting: US media

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :At least two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting at a Wal-Mart distribution center in California, US media reported Saturday.

A local newspaper, the Record Searchlight, quoted a witness who said he heard what sounded like gunfire from a semi-automatic weapon at the facility in the city of Red Bluff.

The Searchlight and other media including CNN cited hospital officials on the toll.

Red Bluff city Rick Crabtree manager told CNN that a car rammed the facility around 3:00 pm local time, causing a fire which he said was not significant.

"There was an active shooter, he was shot, last I heard he was on his way to the hospital," Crabtree was quoted as saying.

