Two killed, several wounded in shooting in Oslo: police

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Two people were killed and several others seriously wounded in a shooting in central Oslo, Norwegian police said Saturday.

A suspect had been arrested, police said on Twitter after reporting a shooting at a club.

The incident occurred near the club in the centre of the Norwegian capital, according to media reports.

"Two people are confirmed dead after the shooting. There are several serious injuries," police said.

"In all, 10 people are receiving treatment from health personnel. Three people are seriously injured," Tore Barstad, head of police operations, was quoted as saying by NRK radio.