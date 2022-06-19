UrduPoint.com

Two Killed, Two Missing As Heavy Rain Hits China's Guangxi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Two killed, two missing as heavy rain hits China's Guangxi

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Two people were killed, and two others went missing after heavy rain hit part of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said local authorities Saturday.

The local meteorological department said torrential rain lashed Rongshui Miao Autonomous County and Rongan County, under the city of Liuzhou, from Friday night to Saturday morning, with precipitation of up to 385.

6 mm in some areas.

In Gudu Village of Rongshui county, the rain has claimed two lives and left two people missing and one injured. The county government said rescue efforts are underway, and nearby residents have been moved to safe places.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue in the area until June 21.

