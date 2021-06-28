UrduPoint.com
Two Late Goals Earn Croatia Extra Time Against Spain

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Two late goals earn Croatia extra time against Spain

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Croatia came back from two goals down late on to take their Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Spain in Copenhagen to extra time on Monday.

Spain had looked to be cruising into the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres which put Luis Enrique's side 3-1 ahead with 13 minutes remaining.

However Mislav Orsic pulled one back following a goalmouth scramble in the 85th minute and Mario Pasalic headed Croatia level in the second minute of stoppage time to take the match to the additional 30 minutes.

The winner at the Parken Stadium will take on France or Switzerland in Saint Petersburg on Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

