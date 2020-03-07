Two leading figures from Guinea protest movement arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Conakry, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Guinean security forces have arrested two prominent figures from the months-long protest movement against president Alpha Conde's plans to seek a third term, their entourage said.

Ibrahima Diallo and Sekou Koundouno had given a press conference earlier on Friday to condemn the arbitrary arrest of other activists, said Abdoulaye Oumou Sow, a spokesperson for the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC).

Masked men belonging to the BRI security service broke into Diallo's house later Friday, Sow and Diallo's wife said, ransacking the premises before taking the two away.

They have not been heard from since, according to Diallo's wife.

Diallo and Koundouno are close to Abdourahmane Sanoh, the leader of the FNDC.

Comptroller General and police spokesman Mamadou Camara said he was "unaware" of any raid, and that the BRI reported directly to the prime minister, not the police.

Guinea has been rocked by months of protests over proposed constitutional reforms that many fear will reset presidential term limits -- allowing Conde to run for a third spell in office later this year.

At least 30 protesters and one gendarme have been killed to date, according to an AFP tally.

A French journalist was escorted to the border Friday after his accreditation was revoked, the security ministry said in a statement.

Thomas Dietrich had undertaken "activities incompatible with that of a journalist" and been involved in "political activities likely to undermine public order", the statement said.