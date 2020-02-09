Two Lebanese soldiers killed in 'ambush': army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Two Lebanese soldiers were killed and three others were wounded Sunday in the northeast region of Hermel while pursuing a stolen vehicle, the army said.

The army patrol giving chase "was ambushed and came under fire," a statement said.

It said one gunman was killed and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, without providing additional details.

Lebanon's prime minister Hassan Diab condemned the ambush, saying an attack on the army is an attack on all Lebanese.

"What is required at this moment is to speed up the arrest of the attackers," he said, without identifying those responsible, in a statement carried by state-run National news agency.