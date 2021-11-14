Two living legends to perform on Nov 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Two living legends Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan and Ustad Abdul Sattar Tari Khan would perform in the live instrumental concert at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Nov 17 (Wednesday).

According to PNCA, this would be exceptional evening with two maestro's of their filed united to create magic.

Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan son of renowned sitar master Ustad Muhammad Sharif Khan Poonchwala. Like his father and grandfather, Ashraf Sharif Khan belongs to the illustrious Poonch Gharana school of traditional sitar.

Ashraf's music combines an astonishing technical proficiency with perfection in musical expression. The melodic beauty of his style, accentuated by his dynamic rhythmic development and the virtuoso technique, produce a unique musical experience, equally appreciable to novices and connoisseurs of South Asian music.

His music transcends regional boundaries, and is accessible to all.

Ustad Abdul Sattar Tari Khan a Pakistani tabla player and vocalist, Tari Khan hails from the Punjab gharana and is the student of Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain.

He has been awarded with many accolades such as Taj Poshi (Golden Crown), the Hazrat Amir Khusrow Award, as well as Pakistan's Pride of Performance Award (Pakistan's highest artistic honour) in 2008.

Tari Khan belongs to the tabla playing gharana called the Punjab gharana.