UrduPoint.com

Two Living Legends To Perform On Nov 17

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

Two living legends to perform on Nov 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Two living legends Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan and Ustad Abdul Sattar Tari Khan would perform in the live instrumental concert at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Nov 17 (Wednesday).

According to PNCA, this would be exceptional evening with two maestro's of their filed united to create magic.

Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan son of renowned sitar master Ustad Muhammad Sharif Khan Poonchwala. Like his father and grandfather, Ashraf Sharif Khan belongs to the illustrious Poonch Gharana school of traditional sitar.

Ashraf's music combines an astonishing technical proficiency with perfection in musical expression. The melodic beauty of his style, accentuated by his dynamic rhythmic development and the virtuoso technique, produce a unique musical experience, equally appreciable to novices and connoisseurs of South Asian music.

His music transcends regional boundaries, and is accessible to all.

Ustad Abdul Sattar Tari Khan a Pakistani tabla player and vocalist, Tari Khan hails from the Punjab gharana and is the student of Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain.

He has been awarded with many accolades such as Taj Poshi (Golden Crown), the Hazrat Amir Khusrow Award, as well as Pakistan's Pride of Performance Award (Pakistan's highest artistic honour) in 2008.

Tari Khan belongs to the tabla playing gharana called the Punjab gharana.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Punjab Student Gold All From Asia

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

11 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

11 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.