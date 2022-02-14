UrduPoint.com

Two Malian Soldiers Killed In Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Two Malian soldiers killed in attack

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Two Malian soldiers were killed early Sunday in northern Mali in an attack on their post blamed on militants, the army announced on social networks.

An "armed terrorist group" attacked the Niafunke post in the early hours, the army said, using a term commonly used to refer to militants.

"The toll is two dead on the FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) side and five dead on the attackers' side," it added.

The deaths are the first announced by the Malian army since a January 5 report of six deaths during clashes in November and December.

In the meantime, the Malian army has claimed responsibility for the death of dozens of militants and the destruction of several of their bases since the launch in December of operation Keletigui.

Mali has been struggling to contain a insurgency that first emerged in 2012 and has since spread to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The country has been increasingly at loggerheads with its international partners since the military seized power in the Sahel state in 2020, ousting president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Militants Army Mali Burkina Faso Niger January November December Sunday 2020 Post

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

6 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

7 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

12 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

12 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

13 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>