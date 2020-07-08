UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Men Charged Over Brutal Assault On French Bus Driver

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Two men charged over brutal assault on French bus driver

Bayonne, France, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :French prosecutors on Wednesday charged two men with attempted murder after a bus driver was assaulted and left brain dead for refusing to let aboard a group of people who were not wearing face masks.

Four men set upon 59-year-old Philippe Monguillot in the southwestern town of Bayonne on Sunday after he asked three of them to wear masks and tried to check another man's ticket.

The other two men have been charged with non-assistance to a person in danger and one has also been charged with attempting to hide a suspect, the local prosecutor's office said.

The four men made a run for it after the brutal assault and hid in one of the men's apartment, it added. The two men charged with attempted murder are aged 22 to 23 and have police records.

Assistant prosecutor Marc Mariee on Tuesday denounced it as an "extremely violent" attack after requesting that charges be filed.

"There were insults and then shoving.

The bus driver was pushed out of the bus. Two individuals then violently kicked and punched the upper part of his body, including his head," he told a press conference.

The assault on the father of three prompted an outpouring of indignation by his colleagues in Bayonne, many of whom are refusing to work until his funeral.

He was unconscious when emergency services arrived.

"It's not my father breathing, it's the ventilator. We know that it's over," his 18-year-old daughter Marie told the Sud Ouest newspaper.

Face masks remain mandatory on public transport in France to slow the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed nearly 30,000 lives.

The driver's family has organised a silent march in his honour for Wednesday evening, departing from the bus stop where the assault took place.

Unions have asked transport networks across the country to stop at 7:30 pm (1730 GMT) time and observe a minute of silence.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Police France Driver Man March Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.