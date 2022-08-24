UrduPoint.com

Two Militia Members Convicted Of Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Two militia members convicted of plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Two right-wing militia members were convicted on Tuesday of plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, because of the tough Covid-19 pandemic restrictions she imposed on the northern US state.

A federal jury deliberated for eight hours over two days before finding Adam Fox and Barry Croft guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction -- a bomb.

"Today's verdict confirms this plot was very real and very dangerous," said Andrew Birge, a former US attorney who was appointed by the Justice Department to oversee the trial.

"No elected leader should have to contend with what Governor Whitmer faced here," Birge said in a statement. "The Justice Department will not tolerate violent extremist plots of this nature seeking to undermine our democracy." Fox and Croft, who face a potential sentence of life in prison, were among six alleged right-wing militants arrested in October 2020 following a sting operation by the FBI.

Two defendants -- Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta -- were found not guilty in April after a nearly one-month trial. Two others pleaded guilty and testified against their co-defendants.

The jury failed to reach a verdict in April after five days of deliberations in the cases of Fox and Croft, the alleged ringleaders of the plot, and they were put on trial again in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

According to prosecutors, the accused were members of the Boogaloo movement, a loosely-shaped ideology formed around gun culture and the belief that a civil war is looming.

According to the indictment, they considered the governor a "tyrant" because of her tough Covid rules and planned to kidnap her and put her on "trial.

" - 'Radicalized' - Whitmer, for her part, thanked the prosecutors and said the verdicts "prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable." The governor in her statement alluded to recent attacks and threats against the Federal Bureau of Investigation and its agents, which followed this month's raid of Donald Trump's Florida home in an effort to recover classified documents kept there by the former president.

"Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation," Whitmer added.

The arrests came amid growing concerns over armed right-wing extremist groups, which the FBI has said constitute the greatest domestic terror threat to the country.

They came as tensions soared ahead of the November 2020 presidential election between Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, then spilled over into violence on January 6, 2021 with the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Members of right-wing extremist groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol.

The defendants allegedly conducted surveillance outside Whitmer's vacation home and took pictures of a nearby bridge they planned to blow up as a diversion while they seized the governor.

Their defense lawyers accused federal agents of entrapment by infiltrating their group with informants and hatching the kidnapping plot.

Related Topics

Election Attack Militants Kidnapping Governor Democracy Lawyers Trump Brandon Caserta Grand Rapids Florida January April October November FBI 2020 Weapon

Recent Stories

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

50 minutes ago
 Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty ..

Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty to Helping Falsify Warrant - R ..

50 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since ..

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

52 minutes ago
 AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 ..

AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 Launch - Leader

52 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police register another case against Imr ..

Islamabad Police register another case against Imran Khan

52 minutes ago
 Only way forward to cut imports, including those o ..

Only way forward to cut imports, including those of fuel, is to boost the countr ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.