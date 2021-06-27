UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Miners Trapped After Coal Mine Collapses In Rural Colombia

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Two miners trapped after coal mine collapses in rural Colombia

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Two miners were trapped on Saturday following the collapse of a coal mine in a rural area of Colombia's Boyaca department, authorities said.

Edison Aparicio, mayor of the town of Sativasur, said that the miners' state of health is unknown.

"As far as is known, the causes of the accident are due to the collapse or falling of rocks inside the mine. The trapped people ... are located 100 meters down in a straight line," said Aparicio.

According to local authorities, rescue operation began immediately after the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Colombia

Recent Stories

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

25 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics is world’s first big p ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.