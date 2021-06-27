Two miners trapped after coal mine collapses in rural Colombia

BOGOTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Two miners were trapped on Saturday following the collapse of a coal mine in a rural area of Colombia's Boyaca department, authorities said.

Edison Aparicio, mayor of the town of Sativasur, said that the miners' state of health is unknown.

"As far as is known, the causes of the accident are due to the collapse or falling of rocks inside the mine. The trapped people ... are located 100 meters down in a straight line," said Aparicio.

According to local authorities, rescue operation began immediately after the incident.