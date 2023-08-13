Open Menu

Two Minor Earthquakes Strike Near North Korea's Nuclear Test Site

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Two minor earthquakes strike near North Korea's nuclear test site

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Two minor earthquakes struck on Sunday near North Korea's nuclear test site, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said.

There were no reports of any damage.

The first earthquake of 2.7 magnitude struck about 40 kilometers (24.

8 miles) north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 3:13 a.m. (local time), while the second of 2.3 magnitude struck 42 km (26 m) north-northwest of Kilju at 7:55 a.m, Seoul-based Yonhap news reported.

Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.

Eight natural earthquakes were reported to have struck the area in 2022 alone.

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake Nuclear South Korea North Korea SITE Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

13 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

15 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

18 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

18 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

18 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

18 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

18 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

18 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous