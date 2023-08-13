ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Two minor earthquakes struck on Sunday near North Korea's nuclear test site, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said.

There were no reports of any damage.

The first earthquake of 2.7 magnitude struck about 40 kilometers (24.

8 miles) north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at 3:13 a.m. (local time), while the second of 2.3 magnitude struck 42 km (26 m) north-northwest of Kilju at 7:55 a.m, Seoul-based Yonhap news reported.

Kilju is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, where North Korea conducted all six of its nuclear tests.

Eight natural earthquakes were reported to have struck the area in 2022 alone.