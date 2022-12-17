UrduPoint.com

Two-month-old Baby Dies In Migrant Shipwreck Off Lesbos

Published December 17, 2022

Two-month-old baby dies in migrant shipwreck off Lesbos

Lesbos Island, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-month-old baby was recovered dead in the early hours of Friday from a migrant wreckage off Lesbos, a coroner told AFP on Saturday.

The baby boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, coroner Theodoros Nousias said.

The wreckage occurred when the plastic dinghy carrying migrants of mostly African origin hit rocks on the shore in the Fara area, Lesbos migrant reception centre sources told AFP.

During the rescue operation, 34 men, women and children were recovered alive.

Two of them were slightly injured.

The Greek coastguard says it rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of the year, compared to fewer than 600 over the same period last year.

Greece, Italy and Spain are used by people fleeing Africa and the middle East in search of safety and better lives in the European Union.

The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants as dead or missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.

