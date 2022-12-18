UrduPoint.com

Two-month-old Baby Dies In Migrant Shipwreck Off Lesbos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Two-month-old baby dies in migrant shipwreck off Lesbos

Lesbos Island, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A two-month-old baby was recovered dead from a migrant wreckage off Lesbos in the early hours of Friday, a coroner told AFP on Saturday.

The baby boy was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, coroner Theodoros Nousias said.

The wreckage occurred when the plastic dinghy carrying migrants of mostly African origin hit rocks on the shore in the Fara area, sources at the Lesbos migrant reception centre told AFP.

The migrants managed to reach shore and inform the local authorities.

The Greek coastguard service said on Saturday it had been called to the area at noon on Friday. It found 30 migrants alive and the dead baby.

Two migrants were slightly injured.

Humanitarian organisation MSF Sea tweeted on Saturday evening that it had received an alert about people in need.

Its team "provided medical and psychological support to 34 survivors", it said, giving a higher tally than the coastguards.

"Tragically, a two-month-old baby was found dead." The NGO complained that police blocked its team from reaching the migrants for two hours and coastguards did the same with another team.

"We will never know if these two hours would have allowed us to save the life of the baby," it said.

MSF Sea said it believed 16 other people from the boat had reached Lesbos and were now missing, including the baby's mother.

The Greek coastguard service says it rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of 2023, compared to fewer than 600 over the same period last year.

Many people fleeing Africa and the middle East seek to enter Greece, Italy and Spain in hope of better lives in the European Union.

The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants as dead or missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Dead Police European Union Alert Same Spain Italy Greece Middle East From

Recent Stories

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

25 minutes ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

25 minutes ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

25 minutes ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

1 hour ago
 Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

1 hour ago
 Tanveer designates quality education, teachers tra ..

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.