UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Iraqi Protesters Shot Dead In South: Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:10 PM

Two more Iraqi protesters shot dead in south: official

Basra, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Two more Iraqi anti-government protesters were killed Sunday in clashes in the country's south, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said, raising the day's death toll to four.

About 50 more demonstrators were wounded near the key southern port of Umm Qasr, the commission added. An AFP correspondent said security forces fired live rounds at protesters trying to block access to the port.

Related Topics

Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah declares preliminary results of SCC electi ..

2 hours ago

OIC to commemorate 50th anniversary on Monday

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.