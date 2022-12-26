UrduPoint.com

Two More PKK Terrorists Surrender To Turkish Security Forces

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Two more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Two more PKK terrorists have laid down their weapons and surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said they fled the terror group thanks to persuasion efforts of Turkish police and gendarmerie forces, and surrendered eventually.

The terrorists joined the PKK in 1993 and were active in Iraq and Iran. With the latest surrenders, the number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year has risen to 124, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK – battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations – has been losing members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Iran Iraq Women

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat ParkÂ hosts award-winning art instal ..

Umm Al Emarat ParkÂ hosts award-winning art installation &#039;Urban Fabric&#039 ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks coo ..

Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks cooperation agreement with J5 RIM ..

17 minutes ago
 UAEâ€™s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAEâ€™s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of â€˜Samsung Innovation ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customsâ€™ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customsâ€™ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

2 hours ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.