Two More Planes Evacuate Americans From Virus-hit Wuhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Two more planes evacuate Americans from virus-hit Wuhan

Washington, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The United States evacuated more than 300 more people on two new flights out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, the State Department said Tuesday.

The two flights left Wuhan on Tuesday US time after the passengers were screened, a State Department official said.

The official said that the United States has now brought home more than 500 passengers on three fights. A first flight, with 195 Americans on board, left Wuhan last week and landed in California.

