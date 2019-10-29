Two mortars hit Iraq base where US forces posted: security source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Two mortar rounds Monday hit a military base north of the Iraqi capital where US troops are deployed, a security source said, with no reports of damage or casualties.

"Two rounds landed inside the Taiji base and exploded, and a third landed outside it and did not detonate," the source told AFP.

The attack, which was not claimed, comes as Iraq faces a wave of anti-government protests in Baghdad and the south and one day after Washington announced it had killed the Islamic State group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

