UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Mortars Hit Iraq Base Where US Forces Posted: Security Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Two mortars hit Iraq base where US forces posted: security source

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Two mortar rounds Monday hit a military base north of the Iraqi capital where US troops are deployed, a security source said, with no reports of damage or casualties.

"Two rounds landed inside the Taiji base and exploded, and a third landed outside it and did not detonate," the source told AFP.

The attack, which was not claimed, comes as Iraq faces a wave of anti-government protests in Baghdad and the south and one day after Washington announced it had killed the Islamic State group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

bur/hc

Related Topics

Attack Washington Iraq Baghdad

Recent Stories

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

54 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

54 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March hit Kashmir cause: Asad Umer

57 minutes ago

Chilean President Replaces Key Ministers Amid Nati ..

57 minutes ago

Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve s ..

57 minutes ago

Modern sport complex at cost of Rs 3b to be establ ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.