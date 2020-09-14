UrduPoint.com
Two Navalny Allies Win Vote In Russian City Where He Was Poisoned: Official

Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Two Navalny allies win vote in Russian city where he was poisoned: official

Moscow, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Two allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navanly won local parliament seats Monday in the Siberian city of Tomsk where he was allegedly poisoned last month, according to early poll results.

Andrei Fateev and Ksenia Fadeeva came out on top in two Constituencies, while the ruling United Russia party topped the polls overall in Tomsk with 24.46 percent of the vote, according to early results published by regional election officials.

