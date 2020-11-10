UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New Cases Of Covid-19 In The White House: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Two new cases of Covid-19 in the White House: reports

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Two more people close to US President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, media reports said Monday.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. 69, has contracted the virus, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker told NPR.

"He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery," Baker said in a statement.

According to ABC television, Carson was briefly treated at Walter Reid military hospital outside Washington DC, where Trump himself was treated for the virus.

Carson had spent Tuesday evening at the White House watching the election results come in.

Another top aide to the president, David Bossie, was also at the White House event and tested positive on Sunday and has been self-isolating at home, NBC news said.

Bossie, 55, was tapped a few days ago to lead the president's legal challenges to the election results.

On Friday, media reported that Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows had tested positive for the disease after the election,. It was not clear when he contracted the virus.

The Washington Post said Meadows was in the crowd in the White House when Trump addressed around 150 of his staff and supporters on Wednesday.

Several leading members of the administration have contracted the virus in recent weeks, including Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

The United States had recorded 238,000 deaths by Monday night and more than 10 million people have been infected.

The pandemic was one of the main issues in the battle for the White House between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, whom media projected to have won on Saturday.

Related Topics

Election Washington White House Trump Wife David Lead United States Melania Trump Nepalese Rupee Sunday Post Media Event TV Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

9 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

10 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

10 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.