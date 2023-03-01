Two new plant species discovered in central China

BEIJING, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) -:-- Chinese researchers have discovered two new plant species in central China's Hubei Province, according to a paper published in the journal Phytokey.

One of the new species, Deutzia setchuenensis var. macrocarpa Q.L.Gan, Z.Y.Li & S.Z.

Xu, was found in the Baguashan Natural Reserve in the province's Zhuxi County.

This plant typically reaches a height of 1 to 1.6 meters and often grows in the form of clumping shrubs. Its white and lush flowers make it highly valued for ornamental purposes, while its stems, leaves and roots possess certain medicinal properties.