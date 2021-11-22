Two of the 17 N.American hostages abducted in Haiti are free: church

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two of the 17 North American missionaries who were taken hostage in Haiti in October have been freed, the church that they worked for said Sunday, reporting that they were "in good spirits.

""Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," said Christian Aid Ministries in a statement on its website.

Of those kidnapped, one hostage was Canadian while the other 16 were Americans.