UrduPoint.com

Two Of The 17 N.American Hostages Abducted In Haiti Are Free: Church

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 08:40 AM

Two of the 17 N.American hostages abducted in Haiti are free: church

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two of the 17 North American missionaries who were taken hostage in Haiti in October have been freed, the church that they worked for said Sunday, reporting that they were "in good spirits.

""Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," said Christian Aid Ministries in a statement on its website.

Of those kidnapped, one hostage was Canadian while the other 16 were Americans.

Related Topics

Haiti October Sunday Church Christian

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 22nd November 2021

29 minutes ago
 Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

Egypt welcomes new political agreement in Sudan

7 hours ago
 Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties i ..

Kuwait welcomes signed agreement between parties involved in Sudan

8 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st Nationa ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Oman&#039;s 51st National Day celebrations

8 hours ago
 UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to com ..

UAE welcomes signing of political agreement to complete transitional period in S ..

9 hours ago
 France wants to establish new economic cooperation ..

France wants to establish new economic cooperation era with UAE: French minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.