Two Officers Shot In Louisville, One Suspect In Custody Amid Breonna Taylor Protests: Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Two officers shot in Louisville, one suspect in custody amid Breonna Taylor protests: police

Louisville, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Two Louisville officers were shot during protests Wednesday and one suspect was in custody, police said, after demonstrations erupted in the US city when charges were filed against only one policeman involved in the fatal shooting in March of black woman Breonna Taylor.

The officers' injuries were "not life-threatening" Louisville interim police chief Robert Schroeder told reporters, adding that "both officers are undergoing treatment.""We have one suspect in custody," he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

