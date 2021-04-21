UrduPoint.com
Two Out Of Three For Moscon In Tour Of The Alps

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two out of three for Moscon in Tour of the Alps

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Italian Ineos rider Gianni Moscon won a second stage in three days on Wednesday after a 162km run between Imst and Naturns on the Tour of the Alps.

Moscon, who is hoping to make the cut with his Ineos team for the three-week Giro d'Italia starting May 8 in Turin, added this impressive breakaway win to his stage 1 solo triumph at Innsbruck.

Four riders broke away from the main pack with 22km to go and Moscon ended the stage with a narrow win on the line ahead of Felix Grossschartner with Michael Storer third.

Tuesday's stage winner Simon Yates of Bike Exchange held the overall lead of the five-day race finishing in the main pack.

Defending champion Pavel Sivakov fell mid-stage but the Russian climber managed to rejoin the main peloton.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

