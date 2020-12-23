Two Pakistanis win Silk Road Friendship Award in Beijing

BEIJING, th (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 10 individuals and one group from 10 countries, including two from Pakistan and one from each of the other nine countries, were awarded the 2020 Silk Road Friendship Award at a ceremony held in Beijing.

One of Pakistani award winners, Muhammad Shahbaz, Doctor of Medicine said that he has been working to build the Pak-China health corridor so that it could improve healthcare in Pakistan.

At the ceremony, his ideas about international health cooperation were lauded and he was evaluated as the founder of BRI Health Corridor project and the person who is fulfilling the dream of healthcare available and accessible to everyone in Pakistan, reported China Economic Net (CEN) on Wednesday.

Dr Shahbaz said : "Our health sector needs more cooperation, as one single country cannot cope with the challenges of healthcare such as COVID-19. Health corridor is a way to unite the BRI countries, especially China and Pakistan, to jointly combat against epidemic.

" Pakistan and China need more cooperation in each respect of the medical industry, including research, medical innovation, cutting-edge technology transfer, telemedicine, mobile hospitals and vaccination clinical trials. Pakistan and China have many opportunities to work for a better society and common people in the medical industry.

At the ceremony, Yang Chuantang, the President of China International Cultural Exchange Center, delivered a speech saying, "We should commend those people who are the advocates, pioneers and builders of new space, new practices and new contributions. They are the Silk Road Ambassadors of friendship in the new era." "At present, the world is undergoing profound changes, and we are facing many unstable and uncertain factors. At such a time, it is all the more important to build a community of shared future for mankind and open new windows of friendly exchanges among all countries and people," he added.