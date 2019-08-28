Two Palestinians Dead In Gaza Blast: Health Ministry
Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Two Palestinians were killed and another injured in an explosion in Gaza City Tuesday night, the Palestinian health ministry said, adding the cause of the blast was unknown.
The Israeli military denied carrying out an air strike, and Palestinian eyewitnesses at the scene told AFP they had seen no aircraft overhead.