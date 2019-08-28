UrduPoint.com
Two Palestinians dead in Gaza blast: officials Israeli aircraft strikes Gaza after Palestinian mortar fire

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Two Palestinian policemen were killed and another person was injured in an explosion in Gaza City Tuesday night, Palestinian officials said.

"Two people were killed and another injured in an explosion of unknown origin, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP.

An interior ministry statement said both the dead men were policemen and that Gaza security forces had launched an investigation.

The Israeli military said it had not carried out an air strike, and Palestinian eyewitnesses at the scene told AFP they had seen no aircraft overhead.

An AFP journalist witnessed damage to neighbouring houses and blood on the road.

