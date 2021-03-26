Two Passenger Trains Collide In Egypt: Security Source
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:30 PM
Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Two passenger trains collided in southern Egypt on Friday possibly causing casualties, a security source said, in the latest in a string of rail accidents to hit the country.
Video footage seen by AFP showed several carriages overturned at the crash site in the southern province of Sohag, some 460 kilometres (285 miles) south of the capital Cairo.