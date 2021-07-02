Two people in Serbia infected with Delta COVID-19 strain

BELGRADE, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) --:The Delta strain of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Serbia, the country's health ministry said in a press release on Friday.

"The Delta variant of the coronavirus was discovered in Serbia in two citizens of our country, who recently returned from abroad," said the press release, adding that the genetic sequencing of the virus was done at the Veterinary Specialist Institute in the city of Kraljevo.

The ministry said that both patients are young and they are now in a stable condition. They hadn't been vaccinated previously.

Serbia confirmed another 81 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours among 8,025 tested people, while not a single death of COVID-19 was reported.