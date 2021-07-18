UrduPoint.com
Two People Shot Outside Washington Baseball Stadium, 'no Ongoing Threat': Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:20 AM

Two people shot outside Washington baseball stadium, 'no ongoing threat': police

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Two people were shot outside a baseball stadium in the US capital Saturday, police said, adding there was "no ongoing threat."Police are "responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, SW, in which two people where shot outside of Nationals Park," the Washington, DC police department tweeted shortly after gunshots were heard outside the stadium and spectators were asked to exit the ballpark.

"This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time."

