UrduPoint.com

Two Planes Collide During Air Show In US State Of Texas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Two planes collide during air show in US state of Texas

?WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :A Boeing B-17 bomber and a small plane collided Saturday in the air in the US state of Texas, according to the nation's aviation agency and footage on social media.

The Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) said the B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport.

"At this time it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft," the agency said in a statement.

Footage on social media shows the small plane colliding with the bomber, causing it to split in two and crash.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said on Twitter that the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Transportation are "assisting local officials in responding to this tragedy."The FAA said it will investigate the collision with the National Transportation Safety board.

Related Topics

Governor Social Media Twitter Split Dallas Airport

Recent Stories

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

8 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 UN chief upholds importance of a single global eco ..

UN chief upholds importance of a single global economy

8 hours ago
 Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Awar ..

Conferment of Canada's Gairdner Global Health Award on Pakistani doctor hailed

8 hours ago
 US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consu ..

US returns 192 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Ayesha Ali expresses ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.