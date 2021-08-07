UrduPoint.com

Two Plead Guilty To Assaulting Police Officers In Attack On US Capitol

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:10 AM

Two plead guilty to assaulting police officers in attack on US Capitol

Washington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :A New Jersey gym owner pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting a policeman in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

Scott Fairlamb, who is 44 years old and the brother of a US Secret Service agent, now faces up to just more than four years in prison for joining the attack, which sought to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's defeat of Trump in the November 2020 election.

In a hearing in Washington Federal court on Friday, the former mixed martial arts fighter was the first out of hundreds charged in the attack to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Videos taken of the melee showed him shouting and blocking a police officer as he waved a collapsible baton. Fairlamb shouted to "patriots" to disarm the police and storm the building.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding by Congress.

Several other charges were dropped.

While Fairlamb could get up to 20 years in prison, official guidelines set for his crimes and lack of a major criminal history puts the recommended jail time at between 41 and 51 months.

But a judge could give him less or more jail time when the sentence is handed down on September 27.

A second man, Devlyn Thompson of Washington state, also pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting police on January 6.

Thompson, 28, was among a group that threw objects at police and took their riot shields.

He was also seen swinging a metal baton at officers.

Thompson also faces a maximum 20-year sentence, though it is likely to be closer to the range suggested in the Fairlamb case.

The Justice Department said Friday that more than 570 people had been arrested and charged in relation to the January 6 attack, with only a handful having reached the plea and sentencing stage of the process.

Most have been hit with minor charges of illegally entering the Capitol, but more than 170 face severe felony charges, including assault and conspiracy.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Storm Police Washington Jail Trump Thompson Man January September November Congress Criminals 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

7 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

7 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

7 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

8 hours ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

8 hours ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.